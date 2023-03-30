Bill sponsor and LGBTQ+ advocates speak on SB 150

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senate Bill 150, which includes a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, is set to go into effect this June. One bill sponsor, Senator Phillip Wheeler, believes the bill will protect children and parental rights.

Wheeler says, "Clearly we can all make decisions when we were young that we later regretted and on occasion, parents can even make decisions which are difficult that may come out later to be the wrong decision."

Advocates of the LGBTQ community like Fairness Campaign executive director Chris Hartman, say this bill attacks the LGBTQ community and its youth.

Hartman says, "For Kentucky state lawmakers to prioritize a bill that attacks trans kids in every area of their lives rather than addressing the real needs of Kentucky’s kids — housing insecurity, poverty, food scarcity..."

19 protesters in the Kentucky House who were chanting were arrested. One protester who was removed from the chambers, Oliver Hall, wants legislators to remember the mental health impacts.

Hall says, "Doctors testified to this, therapists testified to this, the research that shows that banning care increases suicidality for trans youth, an already marginalized population. They didn't seem to care."

Wheeler explains, "I think we all have those concerns and one of the reasons why we would pass a bill like this, is when bodies are going through changes clearly, they have a lot of hormonal issues going on at these ages...anyway. When you start adding something in on top of that, you know, we don't really have the science to show what happens in those situations."

The ACLU of Kentucky released a statement Wednesday saying to the Commonwealth, "We will see you in court." I spoke with the executive director who shared they are reaching out to families interested in being a part of the litigation they plan to submit before June. LGBTQ advocates were proud of how many people came from around the state to make their voices heard.

Hartman says, "So much beautiful diversity, support and love for our LGBTQ community. These young people are undeniably the future of Kentucky and that one is a bright one."

LGBTQ advocates say organizations are coming together to provide additional resources and support for transgender youth.

