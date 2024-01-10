Bill that would change when KY elects state constitutional officers passed its first hurdle on Wednesday.

A bill that would change when Kentucky elects its state constitutional officers, such as the governor, passed its first hurdle on Wednesday.

Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, presented Senate Bill 10 to the Senate State and Local Government Committee. The measure seeks to move elections for state constitutional officers to even-numbered years. That would put Kentucky's state constitutional offices on the same cycle as the federal races.

Since the change would require amending the constitution, the proposal would be put on the ballot for Kentucky voters to decide on.

McDaniel said the change would address voter fatigue, increase voter participation, improve cost-efficiency for local governments, and strengthen the stability and continuity of local, state, and federal governments.

"Talk to the average voter in Kentucky, who, mind you, is not a voter first, but instead are fathers and mothers. They have professions like manufacturing and teaching, and generally, those who quite frankly don't love constantly hearing about politicians," McDaniel said. "Ask them if they'd enjoy a year free from political ads interrupting the Kentucky basketball game, Monday night football, or whatever program they are trying to enjoy during their time off and, most importantly, during time with their families."

However, not everyone agrees that the change would be beneficial to the state. Opponents argue that Kentucky changed its state constitutional elections to odd-numbered years back in 1851 for a reason.

"When the framers of the 1851 Constitution made that change, they spoke particularly about the need for us to have an election focused on Kentucky issues in Kentucky," said Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, (D) Louisville. "And about the need to get rid of some of the confusion about allowing national issues to infiltrate our Kentucky elections."

"Nowadays - with national divisions, with presidential elections lasting for years and eating up the airwaves - I think it's really important that the people of Kentucky have space to focus on Kentucky issues and issues that impact us here in the Commonwealth," she added.

However, supporters of the change argue that Kentucky's odd-numbered year elections have smaller turnouts than presidential elections.

"People are getting less and less interested in our statewide races," said Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer. "I think the people are voting with their feet by staying home. They're just not interested. I think that one way to get them interested is put these races on the ballot when probably 20% more of them are already coming to vote."

"What better way to get them focused on state issues than putting the races in a year when they are already interested and already coming to vote," he added. "There clearly is voter fatigue out there."

Kentucky's constitutional officers include the governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor.