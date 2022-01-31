Bill would waive up to 15 attendance days for school districts impacted by western Kentucky tornadoes

(LEX 18) — A bill has been filed that would waive up to 15 attendance days for school districts impacted by the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky this past December.

It was filed by Representative Myron Dossett, of Pembroke. The relief measure ensures that students and teachers would not stay in school all summer.

Teachers and school staff would also not have to work additional days during the summer to fulfill their contracts. Staff would be paid for these relief days.

"Many of these individuals helped provide food for students even while the schools were closed. During the disaster, many of them volunteered in the community and tried to lift the spirits of those devastated by tornado damages, loss of their homes, or lost lives of loved ones," Dossett said.

Click here to learn more about the bill.