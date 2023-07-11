Watch Now
Black bear recently spotted in Winchester

Posted at 5:24 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 18:47:15-04

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winchester officials posted to Facebook confirming a recent bear sighting.

Officials say it was in the woods behind the Little Caesar's Pizza off Bypass Road.

Police estimate the bear is about 18 months old, which means it may have recently become independent from its mother.

It's another reminder of one of the most important things — not to feed or approach bears if you see them, don't leave pet food outside, secure any outdoor pets, close trash cans and dumpsters, and keep your doors closed.

