Black body paint that Scott County student wore at football game offends many

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County school officials are addressing an incident at last weekend’s Scott County High School football game that offended some people.

A student was seen wearing head-to-toe black body paint. Video posted to social media shows them walking along the sideline of the field.

Whit Whitaker, the president of Lexington’s NAACP chapter, was left speechless after seeing the video. He considers it an instance of blackface.

“Its a painful reminder of the history our people, as African Americans, have had to endure,” he said, adding blackface was originally used to mock African Americans.

The school district is currently investigating what happened, according to a statement from a district spokesperson, which was later shared with the larger school community

They explained that the school’s student spirit section had used the theme of “black out” for the game, asking everyone to wear black to support the team. The school promoted the theme.

The statement calls the student’s behavior insensitive to the African-American community

“Scott County Schools does not promote or support discriminatory behavior of any type or for any reason,” the statement read. “ What SCS does is educate our community.”

The district committed to using the situation to educate students, ensuring that regardless of their intention, students understand that certain behaviors are never acceptable due to their context in history.

“We cannot make Scott County the best place in the world to live and learn for everyone unless we are willing to acknowledge when we can do better,” the statement read. “This is one of those moments and we will rise to the occasion.”

Whitaker said that at the student’s age, he should have known his behavior could be offensive. Even so, he doesn't think the student should be suspended.

"I think this could have been prevented,” Whitaker said. "People knew that this was wrong. He could have been stopped, but I do think he should be written up. He should have to do some type of service and cultural and sensitivity training."

He said the entire school should receive that training.

