Black entrepreneur hopes to inspire others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The number of black-owned businesses across the country has reached a new record, according to the US Census Bureau.

In Kentucky, several people are taking advantage of the trend and opening up shops in the Julietta Market.

One of the vendors Brittany Simpson owns 'Waisted By B'.

"I make metaphysical jewelry. I specialize in waist beads and they're intentional beads that women wear around their waist," she explained.

She started selling her creations in 2022 but her operation a step further in September when she opened up a space in Greyline Station's Julietta Market.

"I think it's helped a lot because I have gained a lot of customers that I usually wouldn't have. Like the ones that don't follow me on social media," she said.

Julietta Market is named after civil rights activist Julia Etta Lewis who led countless protests against a discriminatory restaurant and other business policies.

Now the place is home to multiple small black business owners like Simpson, a former educator that hopes to inspire the next generation of young black.

According to the US Census Bureau, in 2022, Kentucky was ranked as the 24th best state for black entrepreneurs with 148 black-run businesses per 1 million people.

As black entrepreneurship continues to increase across the nation, Simpson hopes to encourage others to follow the trend.

"Being a black woman and being an entrepreneur is a big deal and I just want to show people you can do whatever you want," she said.