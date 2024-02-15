Black History: Kentucky State Police celebrates retired lieutenant colonel

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Robert Milligan has been retired from Kentucky State Police for more than a decade. In his retirement, he works to spend more time with his family. This month, he's taking another look back at his career, where he's marked a lot of firsts with KSP. It started in 1976 after his friend asked if he wanted to apply...

Milligan says, "He says you want to put in an application? I applied, and they chose me, and I’m like, well, I’ll see if it fits."

Now, retired Lieutenant Colonel Milligan explains that at the time, KSP was looking to hire more women and people of color. After graduation, he came to Scott County, where he was the first black law enforcement officer.

Milligan says, "I found that the people, the respect for the organization and the troopers who has served in this county has such integrity that the people and they just gave you respect because you had that gray uniform."

Milligan explains he went on to become the first black captain. The promotions continued. He says the turning point in his career was the promotion to sergeant.

He says, "When I got that, it was like, oh, now you've got to get to work. You've got to prove yourself. You've got to prove yourself over again -- because being in that position people are looking at you. You know, and saying so what are you gonna do now? "

Over his career, Milligan explains that he worked at two posts, one in Hazard and one in Frankfort. He says he wanted to reach the higher roles, to influence change.

"To do something that would attract more African American men and women, you know, to say, well look, Robert’s out there, he's done this, if he can do it, then I can do it,” says Milligan.

Over the years, Milligan says he's seen KSP make an effort to continue to increase diversity -- he wants to see that continue. He says it’s important to use your experiences to help others move forward.

Milligan says, "I think that any African American male or female who achieves a position should say well, this is just a step. And if you want, stand on my shoulders and I’ll help you, you know, with what you're doing. This is just a step. It's not a pedestal."

After retiring in 2003, two years later he went back to work. He shares he became the nation's first African American law enforcement director for a state Fish and Wildlife law enforcement division.