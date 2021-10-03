LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Catholic church held an event Sunday afternoon specifically for pet lovers with a special Blessing of the Pets.

The staff at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church held the event before the heavy rain moved in.

They led a hymn, read from the book of Genesis and Psalms, then sprinkled the pets.

"The biggest animal I think I ever blessed was a bull. And it was a big bull too! Nevertheless, we welcome all the animals here today," said Fr. Charles Howell with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Most of the pets we spotted at the anointment were dogs.