Blevins, Jr. announces retirement as Fayette County Clerk

Posted at 2:32 PM, Dec 01, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Don Blevins, Jr. has just announced his retirement as Fayette County Clerk and that it will be effective at the end of January 2023.

Blevins will remain in office until then to allow newly elected Fayette County Judge Executive, Mary Diane McCord Hanna time to choose his pursuant.

He was first appointed to the position in 2009, after his father, Don Blevins Sr. retired in the middle of the term.

Judge Hanna will choose the nominee in January 2023, after she is sworn into office.

