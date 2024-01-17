Blown transformer causing power outages throughout Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A blown transformer near Liberty Road has caused power outages throughout Fayette County.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the transformer blew just before 7:30 a.m.

The main areas that have been affected by the outages include:



Man O' War Blvd

Richmond Road

Darby Creek Road

Alumni Drive

I-75 ramp at Athens-Boonesboro Road

LPD says that KU is working to restore the power and is estimated to be back on between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

According to the Kentucky power outage map, as of 9:40 a.m., 5,809 people are without power in Fayette County.

Police are asking everyone to use caution when driving and to treat any lights that are out as 4-way stops.