Blown transformer causing power outages throughout Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A blown transformer near Liberty Road has caused power outages throughout Fayette County.
According to the Lexington Police Department, the transformer blew just before 7:30 a.m.
The main areas that have been affected by the outages include:
- Man O' War Blvd
- Richmond Road
- Darby Creek Road
- Alumni Drive
- I-75 ramp at Athens-Boonesboro Road
LPD says that KU is working to restore the power and is estimated to be back on between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
According to the Kentucky power outage map, as of 9:40 a.m., 5,809 people are without power in Fayette County.
Police are asking everyone to use caution when driving and to treat any lights that are out as 4-way stops.