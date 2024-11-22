Blue Grass Airport and Delta Air Lines announce non-stop flight from Lexington to New York City

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport and Delta Air Lines announced on Friday the return of a non-stop flight from Lexington to New York City beginning on May 7, 2025.

According to a release, flights to New York LaGuardia Airport were previously offered in Lexington before the COVID-19 pandemic and are now back due to popular demand.

Tickets will be available on Nov. 23 at Delta Air Lines | Flights & Plane Tickets + Hotels & Cars.

Blue Grass Airport has released the following schedule for the new flight:



Departure: Lexington, KY. at 7:00 a.m. & Arrival: New York, NY. at 8:50 a.m.



Lexington, KY. at 7:00 a.m. & New York, NY. at 8:50 a.m. Departure: New York, NY. at 7:59 p.m. & Arrival: Lexington, KY. at 9:49 p.m.

Further, Delta Air Lines notes that special flights will be added during the holiday season on December 20 and 22 for individuals looking to travel to New York sooner than May 7.