LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — American Airlines will soon offer non-stop, weekly flights between Blue Grass Airport and Miami International Airport every Saturday from November through March.

The seasonal flight begins November 11, 2023 through March 30, 2024.

Departure airport: Lexington, KY at 6:30 a.m.

Arrival airport: Miami, FL at 9:00 a.m.

Departure airport: Miami, FL at 9:00 p.m.

Arrival airport: Lexington, KY at 11:40 pm

Tickets are available at www.aa.com.