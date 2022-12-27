Blue Grass Airport avoids travel turbulence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Airports across the country are still seeing long lines, massive piles of luggage, and frustration boiling over two days after the holiday weekend.

"No clothes, no nothin', nothin'," said one stranded traveler in Chicago.

Monday alone, more than 4,000 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware. The majority of those were with Southwest Airlines.

"I was on the phone yesterday for 2.5 hours just trying to get a hold of somebody before I gave up," A Southwest traveler said in Denver.

"Just delay, delay, delay, rinse and repeat," a traveler at Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta said.

On Tuesday, that turbulence was not present at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

"It's always smooth sailing in Lexington," Greg Mobley, who is visiting from Connecticut, said.

"It was actually really smooth," Jordan Lieberman, who was coming home from Philadelphia, said. "Yeah, I expected it to be kinda crazy but it was fine."

"There were no delays," Judy Miloszewski, who was visiting Lexington, said. "It was wonderful."

But just because their experience in Lexington is good, doesn't mean their entire travel experience has been easy.

One couple LEX 18 News spoke with had been traveling for about 40 hours after they flew out of South Africa.

"Wow it's been so long, it's been so tiring," traveler Monë Botha said after landing in Lexington.

She and her husband were delayed 8 hours in Atlanta and forced to sleep on benches because hotels close by were booked.

You can track the status of Blue Grass Airport arrivals and departures here.

