Blue Grass Airport opens a mothers' nursing suite for passengers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport is opening a mothers’ nursing suite in the airport terminal to give nursing mothers a space to breastfeed or pump at the airport.

The nursing suite is located post-security in the Concourse B gate areas, including two small rooms.

One room is a private space with a locked door and another larger room includes a microwave, deep sink, full-length mirror, diaper changing station, electrical outlets, and space for luggage. Both rooms include gliding and rocking chairs.

“The addition of this suite will provide a great experience for nursing mothers flying to/from Lexington,” said Eric Frankl, president & CEO of Blue Grass Airport. “We realize that it can be challenging for mothers when they travel, and we hope this new facility will ease that process and provide them with a comfortable and private location. This is our way of wishing our guests a happy Mother’s Day!”

This is the newest amenity Blue Grass Airport offers guests to ensure a smooth travel experience for everyone.

For more information on all services and amenities available, visit bluegrassairport.com.