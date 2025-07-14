Blue Grass Airport operations temporarily halted after trooper shot on Terminal Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper was shot during a traffic stop on Terminal Drive at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, temporarily disrupting airport operations as authorities responded to the scene.

Authorities explained to LEX 18 that the trooper was conducting a traffic stop after receiving a notification that a vehicle police were searching for was in the area.

During the interaction, the suspect, identified by officials as Guy House, shot the trooper, according to Kentucky State Police. After the shooting, Lexington police reported that the suspect carjacked a woman before fleeing to Richmond Road Baptist Church on Old Richmond Road.

"It was very scary thinking about it," said Kelly Muschong, who was preparing to depart from Atlanta when she heard the news.

"What's happening, it was odd, I really didn't know what to think," Muschong said.

Lauren Simmerman, an airport official, said drivers were prohibited from entering the property from Terminal Drive, around 30 minutes after the shooting. The TSA checkpoint was also temporarily closed.

"I mean, obviously, when an incident similar to this occurs, it's the top priority," Simmerman said.

Airport operations returned to normal after officials confirmed that the suspect had left the property and was no longer a threat to passengers.

"I'm still a little bit keyed up from the whole thing, but I feel better now," Muschong said. "It's good to be here and not see emergency vehicles all over the place."

The incident shocked many travelers who frequently fly out of Blue Grass Airport.

"It always feels like the safest airport, it feels like nothing ever happens here, everything is fine, it's comfortable, it's a wonderful airport. So it's very odd that something like that would be happening in Lexington, Kentucky, at the airport," Muschong said.