Blue Grass Airport says it's currently not included in ICE assistance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport in Lexington is not currently receiving assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement at its security checkpoints, as workers continue to show up despite the partial government shutdown.

The Transportation Security Administration will continue operating the checkpoints at the airport.

"Blue Grass Airport is currently not included in that assistance. Things may change in the future, but as of now, we will have TSA operating our checkpoints," Community Relations Manager Lauren Simmerman said.

Simmerman noted that ICE assistance is likely taking place at airports experiencing a large volume of TSA absences.

"I believe the ICE assistance will be taking place at airports that have been experiencing a large volume of TSA absences, which, as you know, has not yet been an issue here at LEX," Simmerman said.