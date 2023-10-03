Blue Grass Airport to build new hangar for large corporate aircraft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Blue Grass Airport in Lexington is partnering with Denham-Blythe Company to build a new 50,000-square-foot hangar for larger corporate aircraft costing around $15.5 million.

According to the airport board officials, the hangar will have 30-foot-high doors designed to accommodate business jets in sizes up to the Gulfstream G700 and Global Express 7500/8000 platforms.

The construction for the hangar will begin in October 2023 and is expected to finish in fall 2024.

Officials say the hangar will include offices, storage spaces, and vehicle parking.