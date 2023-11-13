Watch Now
Blue Grass Army Depot opens gates for public hunting

Blue Grass Army Depot
Posted at 3:56 PM, Nov 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Blue Grass Army Depot is opening its gates for public hunting for the first time in almost six years.

Due to chemical operations and safety reasons, depot hunting has been closed to the public since 2018.

Beginning on January 20, 2024, the depot will be open to the public for Kentucky's small game and waterfowl hunting seasons.

Those who wish to hunt at the depot must download this fact sheet and complete this application.

Applications must be mailed to:

Blue Grass Army Depot, ATTN: Raysha Childers, Natural Resource Specialist,
Building S-14, 431 Battlefield Memorial Hwy., Richmond, Ky. 40475-501

A lottery will be held to determine the final hunting roster. Those selected must pay a $25 fee.

For more information, call the depot at 859-779-6038.

