Bluegrass Crime Stoppers asks for community's help in mass shooting investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday, Lexington Police were called out to a mass shooting on National Avenue here in Lexington, where five were injured and one lost their life. As police continue to investigate, they’re asking for the community’s help.

Wednesday at Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, Lexington Detective Kristyn Klingshirn explained, "Right now, as you all know any information that we can get could be crucial for the detectives in figuring out what occurred."

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers are asking business owners, witnesses, and anyone with any information about the shooting on National Avenue to call Lexington Police or submit tips anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Klingshirn said, "If it's something that you thought twice about that even captured your attention for a second, there's a reason for that. Trust your instincts, trust your gut and give us the information and let us... That's what the detectives are getting paid to do is to go out and figure out whether that information is relevant to this incident or not.”

El Cid's Mexican Restaurant has been on the corner of National Avenue for several years up until Monday, when they had to leave because of an eviction. Thursday, the property's owners are having a press conference to continue to address community concerns.

LEX 18 NEWS

Last Friday, the property owners shared their surveillance video with LEX 18, and it showed a packed house. They didn't want to make it public because it's an ongoing investigation. They said it was turned over to police. While there's limited information right now police ask anyone with additional video or photos from that night to turn them in.

"I have no knowledge of whether you know there's... How many suspects there are what the detectives do or don't know. So, of course with the public's help we're hoping that we're able to get some of that information,” said Klingshirn.

Lexington Police have said they don't believe there's a threat to the community, but they always want people to stay aware.

Klingshirn said, "We know what occurs here, we know that our city is relatively safe, we see that incidents like this do occur. So, the best thing I can say is just be aware of what's going on around you, be aware of where you're at, the neighborhood you're at, the people you're with."

Walker properties explained the businesses around National Avenue are a tight community. Police said everyone continuing to work together is key.

"We want their businesses to thrive, we want the students, and the tourists, and everybody else to go to that area and not be afraid,” said Klingshirn.

