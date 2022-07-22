Bluegrass Crime Stoppers increases payouts for tips

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers announced that they are increasing reward payouts for tips.

The payout scale for tips changes from $1,000 to $1,500, which leads to an arrest. Tipsters can also receive up to $1,500 if the arrest involves a firearm.

"For over twenty years, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has had the same reward scale used to pay cash to tipsters," said Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Coordinator Detective Anthony Delimpo. "Ultimately, money talks, and it was time for us to increase the payouts. We believe this will help increase the volume of tips we receive, lead to more arrests, and help close more open cases."

The increase in the payouts is just one of the new initiatives they have launched this summer. In June, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers announced a $10,000 initiative to solve unsolved homicides from 2022.

Anyone that has a tip leading to an arrest of any unsolved 2022 homicide will receive $2,500.