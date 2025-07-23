Bluegrass Crime Stoppers seeking information in unsolved Lexington homicide from 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is seeking information in an unsolved Lexington homicide case from 2017.

According to officials, on January 14, 2017, around 2:45 a.m., they responded to the King Cobra Motorcycle Club at the 500 block of East Third Street for reported shots fired.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they found 38-year-old Robert Cowan Jr. lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cowan Jr. was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

Officials say that Personal Crime Detectives continue to investigate the case and are asking that anyone with information call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

LEX 18 recently spoke with the family of Cowan Jr., who continues to seek justice 8 years later.