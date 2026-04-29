Bluegrass Crime Stoppers seeks information in 2020 shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking for information in a 2020 shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured in Lexington.

According to officials, on Nov. 29, 2020, around 2:12 a.m., Lexington Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Payne Street regarding "subjects down."

When arriving on the scene, officials say that a 34-year-old victim and a 22-year-old victim were found with critical injuries.

According to officials, officers began CPR on a third victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner's Office and identified as 20-year-old Madilyn Grisham.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be sent to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.