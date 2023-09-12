Bluegrass Distillers built on love for Lexington over last decade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bourbon Trail is a world renown attraction and certainly a major draw for tourists to visit Kentucky.

So many distilleries rich in history decorate the trail's path, names like Buffalo Trace, Maker's Mark and Angel's Envy.

However, there is so much more to the bourbon industry than the most recognizable names and brands.

Craft distilling is an important contributor to the bourbon engine.

Spots like Bluegrass Distillers in Lexington.

No outside investors, no large pool of resources.

Just a small, tight-knit team building a business from the ground up with their own bare hands.

“We got into back in 2012 really. There were very few craft distilleries," co-owner Sam Rock said

"At the time, our intention was to start a hobby kind of thing. It grew really beyond what we expected.”

Rock still balances his day job as an attorney with running the distillery.

Something he says is possible because of the rest of his team, most of which have been on board since the beginning of Bluegrass Distillers.

“We’re obviously hardworking distillery people here. You’ll see what you get when you come into this place," Rock said.

"They can tour the whole place in about 15 minutes. You’ll see some pretty passionate people that have been doing this for a long time.”

That passion and dedication has led to this team growing beyond their Lexington location alone.

Bluegrass Distillers has been working on a new spot in Midway to expand their footprint and increase their production which as of right now maxes out around 300-350 barrels.

This new spot in Midway would potentially increase bourbon production 100 fold.

“Still production is up to about 40,000 barrels a year," Rock said.

"These people really know what they’re doing. They need to grow too. They’ve really mastered the business model and they deserve a bigger challenge.”

It's an important move because Bluegrass Distillers is already set to exceed their max production.

This team grows all of the blue corn for their bourbon themselves, leading to the creation of their blue corn straight bourbon, including their bottle-in-bond which Rock believes was one of the first such bond bottles to be distilled.

"Currently, we have 55 acres growing the blue corn. Last year’s crop was enough to do like 500 barrels and this year will be like 900 barrels," Rock said.

It's not just about the bourbon for Rock and his team, connecting with the community is just as important.

The distillery features a philanthropy barrel every month, helping raise money for community groups and non-profits like the Lexington Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity and many more.

Bluegrass Distillers is one of a handful of craft distillers that call Lexington home and Rock sees the city as a great base of operations with some distinct advantages.

“We’re really tied in with the University of Kentucky. You really see the explosion of people and excited people on the weekends when there are UK games," Rock said.

"That’s one of the most interesting things about being in Lexington and not necessarily being totally dependent on the trail. When people come in we may be the only distillery we’re going to."

"It’s really wonderful thing to be in Lexington. I really can’t imagine having started anywhere else.”

Bluegrass Distillers is located at 501 West Sixth Street in Lexington.

Click here to learn more about what they have to offer.