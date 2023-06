The Bluegrass Fair will hit pause until Monday due to potential weather threats.

In an email from the Lexington Lions Club and Bluegrass Fair management, organizers said they have canceled the fair on Sunday, but they plan to resume operations on Monday at 5 p.m.

The event runs through June 18 at Masterson Station Park along Leestown Road. The Lions Club has put on the event since 1961.

Money from the event goes to charities around Kentucky. For more information, visit TheBluegrassFair.com