Semi-truck carrying empty Mountain Dew cans catches fire on Bluegrass Parkway

(LEX 18) — A semi-truck carrying empty Mountain Dew cans caught fire Tuesday morning, according to Anderson County Fire Department.

Officials say two victims inside the truck were taken to UK Hospital with burns and lacerations.

Anderson County Fire Dept. tells us no other cars were involved and the cause is still unknown. Some diesel spilled into the river but there is no concern for residents, according to officials.

We are told the truck was carrying empty Mountain Dew cans and there are now cans scattered on the highway.

Part of Bluegrass Parkway was shut down Tuesday morning.

Anderson County Fire Department says westbound lanes on the Kentucky River Bridge are reopen while eastbound traffic is shut down for about another hour.

