Bluegrass Station Airport expansion project closes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass Station Airport expansion project had neighbors in Bourbon County worried about their future. "The Last two weeks. I thought, my neighbor thought, my other neighbor thought we were going to have no home." Said Eleanor Stilson, who is a horse farmer.

Around the area Stilson and other neighbors protest with signs expressing their concerns about the project. Recently, the Director of Bluegrass Station, Stephen Collins, released a statement saying the project is closed, but as Stilson was reading the statement, the comment “Punishment for Patriotism.” was interpreted as she and others were unpatriotic. "Initially I was excited,” said Stilson, “and then as I read down the email publicly released by Mr. Collins I was insulted."

Stilson can’t think of anything more patriotic than what they were doing. “Telling the government, you can't take my land and you can't take my neighbors' land to build an airport ten to twenty private jets a day."

Even Governor Andy Beshear released a statement about the Bluegrass Project, saying, "Given the Project has never met the threshold of the required local support, it should not move forward, and I will not support its inclusion in any final budget this year or in the coming years.”

Stilson says the next move is to work on removing funding for the project in House Bill 6