Watch Now
News

Actions

Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure crosses finish line first in Preakness

Preakness Horse Racing
Julio Cortez/AP
Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure works out with an exercise jockey ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Preakness Horse Racing
Preakness Horse Racing
Posted at 7:15 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 19:19:39-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert’s National Treasure crossed the finish line first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, ending Mage’s Triple Crown bid in the trainer’s return from a suspension — and just hours after another of his 3-year-old horses was euthanized on the track.

Baffert headed to the winner’s circle on the same day that his colt Havnameltdown went down with a fatal left leg injury in an undercard race. Baffert said he and his team were in shock.

It was another dark moment for a sport already reeling from the deaths of seven horses at Churchill Downs in a 10-day span leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Derby winner Mage finished third in the Preakness. His defeat means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fifth consecutive year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth