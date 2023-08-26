Watch Now
Publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker has died

Kevork Djansezian/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Legendary game show host Bob Barker posing for a picture during filming of a special prime-time episode of "The Price Is Right," in Los Angeles Tuesday, April 17, 2007. This episode of the popular game show,"A Tribute Special", celebrates Barker's extraordinary career and upcoming retirement from "The Price Is Right". (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 13:27:18-04

(AP) — A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles.

Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right.”

Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience “for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.”

He started that marathon run in 1956 on “Truth or Consequences,” where he remained for 18 years.

He began hosting a revived version of “The Price Is Right” on CBS in 1972.

It would become TV’s longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

