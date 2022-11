(LEX 18) — Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money has died, according to a statement from Congressman Andy Barr.

Congressman Barr calls Money a "dedicated, selfless public servant" who loved Flemingsburg and the Buffalo Trace Region.

Money’s cause of death is not known at this time.

Money was elected as mayor in 2018 and was wrapping up his first term as mayor prior to his passing. He was re-elected to a second term as mayor in November with 53% of the vote.