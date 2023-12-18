Bodies of two people found in Laurel County home, believed to be murder-suicide

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office found two bodies in a home on Monday and believed it to be a murder-suicide.

Officers say they responded to a home near Hal Rogers Parkway for reports of a man who had shot his girlfriend.

When arriving at the home, officers obtained a search warrant to enter the house.

Officers say they located a 47-year-old woman in the main bedroom who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

According to officers, there was a 49-year-old man who was in the same room and had shot and killed himself.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Laurel County coroner will release the names of the individuals.