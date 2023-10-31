Watch Now
Body found at Georgetown storage facility

Posted at 2023-10-31T15:29:14-0400
and last updated 2023-10-31 15:29:25-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department confirms that a body was found at a storage facility off Connector Road on Tuesday.

Detectives are on scene investigating. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

