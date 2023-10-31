Body found at Georgetown storage facility

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department confirms that a body was found at a storage facility off Connector Road on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Georgetown PD confirms a body has been found at a storage facility off of Connector Rd. Detectives are on scene investigating. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/jyFkV7AHmq— Andrew Lamparski (@andrewlamparski) October 31, 2023
Detectives are on scene investigating. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.