Body found in Breathitt County is woman missing since July floods, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson has confirmed to LEX 18 the death of Nancy

Cundiff

.

Her body was recently found along Troublesome Creek. She's been missing since the July flooding.

When the water started rising, Nancy and her sister, Melinda, were inside their Breathitt County home along Highway 476 with their mother, Ruby, and father Larry. It lifted their home with them all inside and started to wash it down Troublesome Creek as the water rose inside. Melinda and her father, Larry, were the only ones that survived.

This is the 41st death related to the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. She was one of two people who has remained missing.