FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — At Red Bridge in Frankfort, a body was found in Benson Creek around 10:30 Sunday morning.

A farmer found a truck in the risen creek. Due to the recent storms, the area is a flash flood risk.

The body was found 3 miles down the creek from where the truck was found near Red Bridge.

Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod says the body will be identified Monday.

A missing person was reported in Frankfort Saturday morning.