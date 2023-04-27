Body found in Knox Central High School parking lot, police investigating

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A body was found in the Knox Central High School parking lot Thursday morning.

Barbourville police responded to a call of an unresponsive adult male around 6:09 a.m.

When arriving on the scene, police found a deceased male in the parking lot.

The school system was notified immediately, and school was canceled.

In a letter to families, Knox County Public Schools said they are using the day as a non-traditional instruction day following the discovery to allow police to have full access to the site.

Officials says there is no connection between the incident and the school.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Barbourville Police Department and the Knox County Coroner's Office.