PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department says in a post on Facebook, that crews were requested by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office after a body was found in an embankment in Pulaski County.

They say that crews were called to the 1300 block of Highway 3057 to help remove the body.

The Pulaski County Coroner's Office is investigating the death.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Somerset Police Department and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS also assisted at the scene.