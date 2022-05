CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Winchester man found a body between two buildings Monday afternoon.

The man discovered the body on Aubrey Lane just off W. Lexington Avenue.

Winchester Police Captain James Hall confirms that a body was found. Hall says it appears to be an adult with no signs of foul play.

They cannot determine the person's gender at this time.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.