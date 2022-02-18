Body found near a dumpster on Cambridge Drive under death investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A body was reported to be found near a dumpster on Cambridge Drive Thursday night.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, the body was in decomposing stages, meaning it had potentially been there for months.

The coroner also reported the body was wrapped in plastic with no ID.

They are transporting the body to the chief examiner's office in Louisville to determine the cause of death.