Body found near a dumpster on Cambridge Drive under death investigation

Posted at 11:20 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 23:25:14-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A body was reported to be found near a dumpster on Cambridge Drive Thursday night.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, the body was in decomposing stages, meaning it had potentially been there for months.

The coroner also reported the body was wrapped in plastic with no ID.

They are transporting the body to the chief examiner's office in Louisville to determine the cause of death.

