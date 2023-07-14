Body of drowning victim found seven days later in Laurel Lake, officials investigating

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that happened at Laurel Lake on July 7 around 5:18 p.m. near Marsh Branch Road.

When arriving on the scene, deputies learned that an individual had gone into the water off a pontoon.

Several agencies from across the Commonwealth joined in the search for the individual.

Officials say that on July 14 around 1:30 p.m., the body of the drowning victim was found approximately 130 feet from Marsh Branch Road.

The sheriff's office does not suspect foul play at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the victim's name has not yet been released.