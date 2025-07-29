Body of drowning victim recovered from Licking River after over 12-hour search

WILDER, Ky. — The body of a drowning victim was pulled from the Licking River Tuesday morning in Northern Kentucky.

Wilder police said crews first received a call about a possible drowning at 4:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Water rescue crews launched from Frederick's Landing in Wilder and searched the river until around 5:45 a.m. the next morning, when the person's body was recovered.

Marc Price

According to Wilder police, the person who drowned had attempted to swim from the Covington side of the Licking River to the Wilder side to join two other people swimming. Witnesses told police that the person began struggling and went under around halfway across the river, then did not resurface.

The coroner's office arrived at Frederick's Landing around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Not long after the coroner's office arrived, water rescue boats were pulled from the water and packed up after the coroner's office responded to the scene.

Wilder police said they are not releasing any additional information because of the age of the person who drowned, though they did not say what that age was.