Body of missing Indiana man found in Kentucky River

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities in Kentucky have located the body of a missing 27-year-old man from Indiana.

Jessamine County EMA officials said on Saturday, April 15, multiple agencies responded to the Kentucky River at High Bridge after a body was discovered by kayakers in the area.

The body was recovered and taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort and identified as Paul William Young. He had been missing for weeksand a Golden Alert was issued for him after authorities discovered his vehicle nearby.

More than 20 emergency personnel were involved in the search from seven different fire and rescue departments, including the Lexington Fire Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.