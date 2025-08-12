After body of 'young person' recovered in Breathitt County, relatives say it is missing 10-year-old

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson has confirmed that the body of a "young person" has been located on Canoe Road in Jackson.

The body is being transported to Frankfort for positive identification and autopsy, and no official identification will be reported until the examination is complete.

However, multiple sources, including two relatives, have confirmed that the body belongs to 10-year-old Jayden Spicer.

Spicer's mother previously told authorities that she last saw Jayden sometime last Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Police and rescue teams have been searching the area of Jayden's home off Panbowl Branch Road in Jackson since Jayden was reported missing.

Father Jim Sichsko, who serves as a Missionary of Mercy, posted to social media on Tuesday that he is covering the expensives of Spicer's funeral.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.