Coroner responds to scene on Richmond Road, body pulled out of pond

LEX 18
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jul 26, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A body was pulled out of a pond on Richmond Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Fayette County Coroner and several emergency responders arrived to the scene at Richmond Road near New Circle. This has caused some road closures in the area.

LEX 18 has a crew on scene, stay with us for the latest updates.

