Coroner responds to scene on Richmond Road, body pulled out of pond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A body was pulled out of a pond on Richmond Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Update: crews have pulled a body out of the pond and placed the body underneath a tarp. @LEX18News https://t.co/HrfqOq7VCS — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) July 26, 2022

The Fayette County Coroner and several emergency responders arrived to the scene at Richmond Road near New Circle. This has caused some road closures in the area.

UPDATE: All inbound lanes of Richmond Rd are now closed at the Home Depot / Church entrance until further notice due to Police / Fire Dept activity. Traffic is being diverted. https://t.co/LWe5H1VXa0 pic.twitter.com/lnxr22p2MZ — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 26, 2022

LEX 18 has a crew on scene, stay with us for the latest updates.