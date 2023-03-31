Body recovered from Cedar Creek Lake in Lincoln County

CEDAR CREEK LAKE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A body was recovered from Cedar Creek Lake in Lincoln County Thursday evening.

According to Lincoln County EMA, crews were called to Cedar Creek Lake around 12:15 p.m. for a man who entered the water off of Highway 1770.

Officials say their rescue operation turned into a recovery operation.

LEX 18

Around 5:15 p.m. crews recovered a body from the lake. The body was identified as 21-year-old Corey Denson of Richmond.

