Body recovered from Cedar Creek Lake in Lincoln County

Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 20:30:56-04

CEDAR CREEK LAKE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A body was recovered from Cedar Creek Lake in Lincoln County Thursday evening.

According to Lincoln County EMA, crews were called to Cedar Creek Lake around 12:15 p.m. for a man who entered the water off of Highway 1770.

Officials say their rescue operation turned into a recovery operation.

Around 5:15 p.m. crews recovered a body from the lake. The body was identified as 21-year-old Corey Denson of Richmond.

