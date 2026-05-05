Body recovered from Ohio River near Scott Park in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lewis County officials report that a body was recovered from the Ohio River on Monday afternoon near Scott Park in Vanceburg.

According to officials, Lewis County E-911 received a call around 4:37 p.m. reporting a body in the river near the park.

As a result, the Vanceburg Police Department, Lewis County Emergency Management, the Lewis County Coroner's Office, and the Vanceburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

When arriving on the scene, officials say the body was located and recovered from the water.

Officials say that, at this time, the individual's identity has not been confirmed, but the body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for further examination.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 606-796-0982.

“Our priority right now is identifying this individual and notifying their family,” Lewis County Emergency Management Director Dennis Brown said. “We know someone, somewhere, is worried about a loved one."