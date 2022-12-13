'Bogus Beggar' arrested in eastern Kentucky for panhandling

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just two days after being arrested by the Paintsville Police Department, the man going around Kentucky as the “Bogus Beggar” was taken into custody again today.

LEX 18 has done multiple stories on him, after catching him on camera scamming people in Lexington all the way back in 2013. Since then, he's been arrested multiple times.

40-year-old Gary Thompson was arrested on December 10 in Johnson County by the Paintsville Police Department. Thompson, who is from Louisville, was charged with criminal trespassing, soliciting unlawful compensation, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Paintsville Officer Tyler Cable says, "He was actually outside the gas station, bumming money, asking for, you know, rides and everything. Then that's whenever I approached him…”

After we spoke with Officer Cable, he got a call that Thompson had been released from jail and was back out at businesses panhandling.

He was being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. He has a long track record of solicitation around the state. In the past, our partner station WAVE 3 reported that Thompson has said he makes around $100,000 a year from panhandling. Earlier last week, he was seen in Pikeville.

Pikeville Officer Tony Conn says, "Everyone's not a scam artist. Just unfortunately, this guy is and people that really need it now, he's caused issue for them... that get out here, that try to, that do need money and things and we try to help those people."

Both officers agree that if anyone ever finds themselves in a situation like this to get to a safe place and call 9-1-1.

Officer Conn says, "We'll have the officers dispatched there within minutes. We have a great response time here, the same as our EMS response times. So, you're not gonna be waiting very long for an officer to show up. Don't take matters into your own hands. But, like I said, we don't know what the intentions are so close your door, lock your door, and dial 911."

Officer Cable says, "The businesses around here are on the lookout for this guy also around here in Johnson County, so just keep a heads up on this guy."

