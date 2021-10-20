Bomb threat called into Lincoln County High School, students evacuated from building

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bomb threat was called into Lincoln County High School.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on Facebook. Students were evacuated from the building per protocol.

The LCHS/LCMS campus remains under lockdown and the school district says all students and staff are safe and accounted for.

Bus dismissal at LCHS and LCMS will start at the regular time. Delays may occur once this process starts. It may also impact bus arrival times to the elementary schools.

"Parents who pick up their kids after school at LCHS or LCMS need to wait until they hear a time to arrive on campus for pick up," the school district writes in the Facebook post. "This will happen once all buses have been cleared from campus. A time will be given as soon as feasibly possible."

The Stanford Police Department, in conjunction with Kentucky State Police, are currently investigating the threat.