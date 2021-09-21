Watch
News

Actions

Bomb threats reported at four Lexington high schools, schools being evacuated out of caution

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
Image from iOS (76).jpg
Posted at 12:48 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 13:45:59-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities are responding to bomb threats reported at multiple high schools in the Lexington area.

They include the following schools:

  • Henry Clay High School
  • Lafayette High School
  • Frederick Douglass High School
  • Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

The school district says the four schools are being evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

"All of our students and staff have safely evacuated the buildings and are gathered in the football stadiums. Our law enforcement agency partners have informed us that the complete inspection of our buildings will take several hours," an FCPS spokesperson says.

Image from iOS (75).jpg

"Law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threat before students and staff will be allowed to return," an FCPS spokesperson says.

The school district says that "students will remain at the stadiums until the end of the school day, at which time we will follow regular dismissal procedures. All afterschool activities are canceled."

Roadways in the immediate areas have been shutdown.

Officials are on the scene now to investigate. We're working to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps