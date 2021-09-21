Bomb threats reported at four Lexington high schools, schools being evacuated out of caution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities are responding to bomb threats reported at multiple high schools in the Lexington area.

They include the following schools:

Henry Clay High School

Lafayette High School

Frederick Douglass High School

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

The school district says the four schools are being evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

"All of our students and staff have safely evacuated the buildings and are gathered in the football stadiums. Our law enforcement agency partners have informed us that the complete inspection of our buildings will take several hours," an FCPS spokesperson says.

Provided to LEX 18

"Law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threat before students and staff will be allowed to return," an FCPS spokesperson says.

This was the scene when I arrived at Lafayette HS. Students and staff being escorted from head corner of campus to a pickup point for parents @LEX18News https://t.co/HeU1LKM3cB pic.twitter.com/x8bEDQlIea — Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) September 21, 2021

The school district says that "students will remain at the stadiums until the end of the school day, at which time we will follow regular dismissal procedures. All afterschool activities are canceled."

Roadways in the immediate areas have been shutdown.

Main roadways such as Winchester Rd, Man O War Blvd, and Richmond Rd appear to remain open. — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) September 21, 2021

Officials are on the scene now to investigate. We're working to learn more information.