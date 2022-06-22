Boone County Sheriff's Office looking for 26-year-old man

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Matthew Geohegan.

The office describes Geohegan as 5’9” and 130 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, a maroon or brown t-shirt, and black Adidas tennis shoes. He also may be carrying a blue and black backpack with a white trim.

On Sunday, June 19, Geohegan's family reported he left their home on foot without a cellphone or his prescribed medication. He had promised to be back the following day but never returned. They added that he walked from the Florence home to Dixie Highway and tends to frequent the Covington area.

He is entered into NCIC as a Golden-D Alert. If you know the whereabouts of or find Matthew Geohegan please dial 911 immediately.