Boone County Sheriff's Office: Two teenagers killed in Kentucky crash

Posted at 11:11 AM, Oct 28, 2021
HEBRON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two teenagers have died in a crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The Boone County Sheriff says deputies were dispatched to Tanner Road in Hebron at around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators believe the 16-year-old driver lost control and ultimately hit two parked unoccupied vehicles in someone's driveway.

The front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Raygan G. Booth, of Walton, died from his injuries. 14-year-old Nikki Overbrook, of Independence, also died from her injuries.

The driver, whose name is currently being withheld, and another passenger, 18-year-old Trey Underwood, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team. Deputies have notified the next of kin.

