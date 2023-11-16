Boone Creek Outdoors offering high flying fun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This certainly has not felt like a normal November in the Bluegrass.

Multiple days in the 70's, even hitting the 80 degree mark.

As Mother Nature holds off Father Winter as long as she can, it's left the opportunity for outdoor fun to continue as we approach Thanksgiving.

Included in that entertainment is Boone Creek Outdoors off Old Richmond Road, inviting folks for a day of adrenaline rush on their zipline tours.

"Boone Creek Outdoors as it exists has been here for about 20 years," general manager James Allison said.

"Our owners bought this property at the end of the late 90's. It started out as a private fishing club down in the gorge which we still operate. As time went on, they decided to introduce more activities including our zipline canopy tour. "

This course will take you along six different zip lines, ranging as long as 1,400 feet, all roughly 100-125 feet off the ground.

Three sky bridges, a spiral staircase, floating stair case and lowering feature complete this adventure through nature

However, that's not all Boone Creek Outdoors has to offer.

In recent years, Daniel Boone's Challenge has become an attraction.

That's the name of the elevated obstacle course on Boone Creek's grounds.

Allison advertises it as a way to incorporate the younger guests that may not fit the requirements to ride the zip.

"We take kids as young as four years old on that course. We have not strict size requirements, it's more built on age," Allison said.

Even though Allison has rode this course more times than he can count, it doesn't get old for him.

He relishes the fact that he gets to wake up to a ride through the tree tops every day.

"I'm cruising around saying I've got the best job in the world," Allison said.

"I like to think that if people are leaving here satisfied, they've had a good time and they're going to tell other people, I like to think that's a little feather in our cap that we've done things right to show people a good time."

Boone Creek Outdoors is located at 8291 Old Richmond Road in Lexington.

They're open every day 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

If you want to learn more about them, click here.